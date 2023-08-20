Cara Delevingne stuns in daring outfit at Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley’s wedding

Cara Delevingne looked stunning in a daring black outfit while attending Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding in New Jersey. Music producer Jack and actress Margaret walked down the aisle in the scenic town of Beach Haven.

31-year-old Cara donned an all-black getup with a dark blouse and matching trousers as she was spotted arriving at Parker's Garage & Oyster Saloon for the wedding. Her dirty blonde hair was styled into a bob with a side party as she changed into a waistcoat for the afterparty.

She joined all the other celebrity guests on Long Beach Island for the afterparty which lasted until the late hours of the night. She was spotted stepping outside with a drink in her hand as she chatted with popstar Taylor Swift and actress Zoe Kravitz.

Hundreds of onlookers gathered all around the venue and had to be held back throughout the ceremony, but the guests had to mingle while continuously being filmed by dozens of phones.

Jack and Margaret were initially linked together in August 2021 and ended up getting engaged in May 2022. The scene of the wedding became chaotic as soon as guests began to arrive, with Taylor Swift escaping the rehearsal dinner on Friday after her fans started swarming the venue.