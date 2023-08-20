 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS’ J-Hope reveals ten of his favorite K-pop songs

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 20, 2023

BTS’ J-Hope reveals ten of his favourite K-pop songs
BTS’ J-Hope reveals ten of his favourite K-pop songs

J-Hope from the K-pop group BTS appeared on BIGHIT MUSIC RECORD from Melon and revealed ten of his favourite K-pop songs.

The first song mentioned by J-Hope was Stay from Blackpink which is a track that is different from the group’s overall discography, leaning towards a soothing folk sound.

The next song was Closer from Oh My Girl which was originally written as a contemporary Christian praise track however the members transformed it into a sad song about a beautiful love story.

Next is Love You To Death from Taeyang which was praised as a standout track from his album Rise by critic Jeff Benjamin. Additionally, the song was termed “stunning” by Fuse‘s Tina Xu.

Another song from Taeyang, this time featuring Swings, J-Hope’s next choice was After You Sleep which is from Taeyang’s first solo album Solar.

Next was Lay Your Head on Me by Crush which is a soothing track set against a guitar instrumental.

Then comes Thank You For Breathing which was released in 2011 by Tablo and Yankie and also featured the actor Bong Tae Gyu.

His next song choice was Sung Si Kyung’s first English song And We Go, with Si Kyung being a soloist and a television host.

The next two tracks were Slander by Lee Hyun and the cover of You In The Memory by Lee Seung Gi.

For his final choice, the rapper came back to his roots to choose Permission To Dance by BTS.

More From Entertainment:

Raquel Leviss 'lies' exposed by the 'Vanderpump Rules' maker? video

Raquel Leviss 'lies' exposed by the 'Vanderpump Rules' maker?
Mandy Moore, Octavia Spencer and more pay hearty tributes to late Ron Cephas

Mandy Moore, Octavia Spencer and more pay hearty tributes to late Ron Cephas
Lee Chaeyeon says she paid for hair, makeup artists herself for RBW 2023 Summer Fes

Lee Chaeyeon says she paid for hair, makeup artists herself for RBW 2023 Summer Fes
John Stamos celebrates 60th birthday with heartfelt wishes from ‘Full House’ stars

John Stamos celebrates 60th birthday with heartfelt wishes from ‘Full House’ stars
Charlize Theron speaks out on aging amid facelift allegations

Charlize Theron speaks out on aging amid facelift allegations
‘Strictly’ star Amy Dowden shares tragic update on health after chemotherapy

‘Strictly’ star Amy Dowden shares tragic update on health after chemotherapy
Prince Harry has ‘very different plans’ for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet video

Prince Harry has ‘very different plans’ for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
'Blue Beetle to be the biggest movie of all time'

'Blue Beetle to be the biggest movie of all time'
Cara Delevingne stuns in daring outfit at Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley’s wedding

Cara Delevingne stuns in daring outfit at Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley’s wedding
Prince William receives heartbreaking news

Prince William receives heartbreaking news
‘You don't look 60’: John Stamos’ adorable son Billy, 5, tells him he looks ‘baby’

‘You don't look 60’: John Stamos’ adorable son Billy, 5, tells him he looks ‘baby’

Why Jamie Dornan was 'relieved' to lose 'Fifty Shades of Grey'?

Why Jamie Dornan was 'relieved' to lose 'Fifty Shades of Grey'?