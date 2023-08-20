BTS’ J-Hope reveals ten of his favorite K-pop songs

BTS’ J-Hope reveals ten of his favourite K-pop songs

J-Hope from the K-pop group BTS appeared on BIGHIT MUSIC RECORD from Melon and revealed ten of his favourite K-pop songs.

The first song mentioned by J-Hope was Stay from Blackpink which is a track that is different from the group’s overall discography, leaning towards a soothing folk sound.

The next song was Closer from Oh My Girl which was originally written as a contemporary Christian praise track however the members transformed it into a sad song about a beautiful love story.

Next is Love You To Death from Taeyang which was praised as a standout track from his album Rise by critic Jeff Benjamin. Additionally, the song was termed “stunning” by Fuse‘s Tina Xu.

Another song from Taeyang, this time featuring Swings, J-Hope’s next choice was After You Sleep which is from Taeyang’s first solo album Solar.

Next was Lay Your Head on Me by Crush which is a soothing track set against a guitar instrumental.

Then comes Thank You For Breathing which was released in 2011 by Tablo and Yankie and also featured the actor Bong Tae Gyu.

His next song choice was Sung Si Kyung’s first English song And We Go, with Si Kyung being a soloist and a television host.

The next two tracks were Slander by Lee Hyun and the cover of You In The Memory by Lee Seung Gi.

For his final choice, the rapper came back to his roots to choose Permission To Dance by BTS.