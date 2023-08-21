Meghan Markle wanted to be 'Queen of Bolivia' after meeting 'son of Bolivian President'

Meghan Markle always wanted to be royalty, reveals a source in a fresh confession.

The Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018, dreamed of becoming 'Queen of Bolivia' back when she was 12.

Speaking to author Tom Bower, a source close to the mother-of-two reveals: "Her ambition was never in doubt."

The added: "Influenced by her frequent presence in the studios, she was set upon becoming famous."



"Befriending the son of a Bolivian president at school, Meghan boasted for a few days, 'I’m going to be Queen of Bolivia.'"



Meanwhile, Meghan's friend Ninaki Priddy admits that the Duchess was "always fascinated by the Royal Family" and "felt like a princess" during school plays.



Meghan eventually met Prince Harry in 2017 through a blind date set up by a mutual friend. The former actress welcomed her first child, Archie Harrison, with Harry in 2019.