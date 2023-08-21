Sandra Bullock having trouble coming to terms with Bryan Randall death

File Footage

Sandra Bullock still has not come to terms that her longtime partner Bryan Randall is no more, revealed insider two weeks after the photographer’s tragic death.

Even though The Blind Side star knew Randall’s death was “coming," it still is very hard for her to accept that he is “really gone,” an insider told Life & Style.

On August 5, 2023, Randall “peacefully” breathed his last after secretly battling with ALS for three years, his family revealed in a heartbreaking statement.

Talking about how Bullock is coping up with his death, the insider said, "Sandra was there at every stage for three years; she knew his death was coming, but that didn’t make it easier."

"She’s heartbroken and still in shock that Bryan is actually gone,” the source added of the actor, who took a break from acting after The Lost City to care for Randall.

"It’s a very difficult time," the insider shared. "Her world was torn apart, and now she has to be strong and pick up the pieces."

The couple, who dated for eight years, had no kids of their own, but Bullock's two adopted children, son Louis and daughter Laila, reportedly were really close with Randall.

They started calling him “dad” after Bullock secretly exchanged vows with Randall in 2017. The two never got legally married.

Randall was also a father to Skylar Staten Randall, whom he shared with his former partner Janine Staten. Speaking of the kids, the insider said his death is “heart-wrenching” for them.

"He spoke to Louis and Laila and Skylar about his illness and the inevitable,” the source said. “It was heart-wrenching. The kids are coping, but it’s not easy because Bryan was such a light in all of their lives."