Hailey Bieber takes 'control’ of Justin Bieber ‘business affairs’ amid Scooter Braun controversy

Hailey Bieber is playing a key role in all business-related affairs of her husband Justin Bieber as they gear up to grab the title of Hollywood’s ultimate “power couple.”

The supermodel has “taken control” of his business, an insider told Page Six, revealing that she is “heavily involved” in all official meetings.

The source said Hailey has become the “voice” of his company amid rumours that Justin has parted ways from his longtime partner, Scooter Braun.

Speaking of the dynamic duo, the source also noted that the two are on their way to become the industry’s “power couple” five years after marriage.

“Hailey has taken control and is heavily involved. She’s a part of meetings and she’s talking a lot for him,” the source shared. “She’s the voice.”

“They’re becoming this power couple. She’s a big part of everything he’s doing,” the insider added.

The news of Hailey’s involvement in Justin’s business comes just two days after a report by Puck News claimed that the Peaches singer has ended his partnership with Braun.

However, the report was debunked by representatives of Justin and his controversial music manager, who claimed they are still working together.

“He’s not looking for new management,” they claimed with an insider revealing that “there are issues,” while insisting, “They definitely did not split.”

They also revealed that Justin “has new music and a new single coming out, all under Scooter.” Justin and Braun also re-signed a new deal together.

However, some industry insiders are adamant the two had a fallout and it would eventually become known to the public sooner or later.

“Everything has been set up by Scooter since he was a kid. Justin is older, wiser and smarter, and has started asking questions,” an insider said.