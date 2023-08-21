 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Dwayne Johnson extends support to victims Maui Fires, California's Hurricane Hilary

Dwayne Johnson extends support to victims Maui Fires, California's Hurricane Hilary

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson showered support to all who are affected by the wildfires in Maui and Southern California's Hurricane Hilary.

Taking to Instagram, the Black Adam star sent his love and strength to the natives of the devastated land as they work to rebuild their homes and lives following the destruction.

"This message goes out to our Hawaiian islands back home, our Hawaiian people. Our Polynesian people," he said in the video.

"As hard as it is right now, as challenging as it is right now, as heartbreaking as it is right now, we have to stay together, because this -- no doubt -- is the thing that is going to make us stronger."

The Hollywood star continued: "We know that. We know that this is who we are as kanaka, as a culture and a community, that when we're down, we come together and we rise. And we will.”

“So stay strong, and to all of the people all around the world, all the families around the world who are sending our Hawaiian islands, our Hawaiian people, our Polynesian culture: thank you for sending us all your love, and your prayers and your support, your resources, your supplies, your money -- thank you,” Johnson said.

He then captioned the video, writing, “All my love & strength back home to Hawaii as our Maui community grieves, yet still staying so strong in the spirit of resilience and mana.”

“We come together. We overcome. That’s who we are as a culture and what we do.”

