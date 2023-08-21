 
Monday, August 21, 2023
David Beckham buys cowboy boots in Nashville after Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup win

Inter Miami secured their first-ever trophy with a thrilling 10-9 victory on penalties
The Beckham family had a delightful visit to Nashville, Tennessee this week, where they had the opportunity to witness David's Inter Miami team's triumph in the League Cup. 

Accompanied by his wife Victoria, their children Cruz and Harper, David Beckham, the former footballer, and his family fully embraced the cowboy spirit during their stay.

After the match on Saturday, they took some time to explore the city's attractions, indulging in traditional boots and savoring BBQ cuisine. 

The former Spice Girl shared that shopping for the boots proved to be more challenging than expected when her husband got stuck in one shoe, requiring assistance from a shop assistant to free him.

Later, they embarked on a vinyl record shopping spree, particularly enjoyed by Cruz, who has a deep passion for music. They also enjoyed a luxurious boat trip, basking in the sun. 

Harper joyfully posed in front of a wall adorned with American license plates and a painting of Wonder Woman, while Cruz was engrossed in browsing through rows of vinyl records in one of the city's numerous music stores. 

In one photo, David's tattooed arm can be seen holding a Blur record.

Victoria captioned one of their pictures, saying, "When In Nashville first stop... Cowboy boots for @davidbeckham (not as easy as it looks), followed by BBQ lunch, then vinyl shopping with @cruzbeckham."

To make the most of the pleasant weather, they ventured out to sea and showcased their acrobatic skills by performing backflips into the water. 

It was a nail-biting match for Miami, but they secured their first-ever trophy with a thrilling 10-9 victory on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Nashville in regular time.

