‘She’s a force of nature’: Taylor Swift leaves David Harbour in awe with Eras show

Actor David Harbour, famous for his role in Stranger Things, recently expressed his overwhelming experience after attending one of Taylor Swift's live concerts.



During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, which was released on August 17, the Stranger Things star shared that he earned significant recognition as a stepfather by bringing his stepdaughter to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Minnesota.

To make the occasion even more special, Swift personally sent them a heartfelt handwritten note from backstage.

Harbour, who became a stepfather to Lily Allen's daughters Ethel and Marnie after marrying the Smile singer in 2020, was seen enjoying the concert from a VIP tent at U.S. Bank Stadium in June.

When Horowitz mentioned that the actor must have earned considerable "brownie points" by treating the kids to an early screening of Marvel's latest Guardians of the Galaxy movie in May, Harbour responded by saying, “Not as many brownie points as I got taking the stepdaughter to Taylor Swift, though. Talk about points!”

Sharing that he “had to call in a lot of favors” in order to see the show, Harbour gushed that Swift’s three-hour show that featured 45 songs “was pretty extraordinary.” “We went to Minneapolis because it was the only weekend we could go see it and I love Minneapolis,” the Black Widow star continued. “It’s a real music town, too, like Prince. People are really there to see the concert as opposed to Instagram the concert, so it was like a perfect place to see it.”

“I did say as we went in, ‘If there is an opportunity to say hello …’ And they said, ‘She’s leaving on a plane right after the concert,” he added. “We sat there for about 30 minutes of the opener and then a woman came out with a letter. It was addressed to me and my stepdaughter, and it was a handwritten letter on a particular stationery. I’ve never seen my stepdaughter speechless.”

Although Harbour didn't disclose the exact contents of Swift's letter, he did mention that the Anti-Hero singer made a promise to send a wave to his stepdaughter from the stage, and she fulfilled that promise by doing so at the start of one of her songs.

Harbour expressed his admiration for Swift, describing her as a remarkable and powerful presence. He gushed, “She is a force of nature.”

“I didn’t really have any idea, it’s not really my … my thing was Madonna,” he went on. “I saw Madonna concerts, I saw Guns N’ Roses concerts. Seeing her perform for three-and-a-half hours, that’s like 45 songs. She barely leaves the stage, I don’t know when she pees. It’s ridiculous — she’s a force of nature.”