Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Anti-monarchy group launches new campaign against King Charles after major blow

Anti-monarchy group Republic has launched a new campaign against King Charles after facing a major blow on Monday.

The group dealt a major blow over King Charles charity-- The Prince's Foundation-- as the police have decided to take no further action over cash-for-honours scandal.

Police launched an investigation in February 2022 following a series of reports accusing former close confidant to King Charles, Michael Fawcett, who later stepped down as CEO of the trust.

Anti-monarchy group had made a formal complaint to Met detectives in September 2021, following the stories.

Now, following the recent development, Republic is demanding a proper investigation into this scandal.

They have asked their followers to write theirs MPs and push for a proper investigation.

“Ask your MP to call for an inquiry into the Met Police investigation into Charles's cash for honours scandal.”

Earlier, reacting to it, Republic CEO Graham Smith said, “The Met has not interviewed him (King Charles) as a witness or suspect. They’re happy to arrest those who protest against royal corruption, but won’t question those accused of it. #AbolishTheMonarchy.”

