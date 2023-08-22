Fans predict Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande collab after singer dumps Scooter Braun

File Footage

Taylor Swift's fans are over the moon after discovering that Ariana Grande has dropped controversial manager Scooter Braun and his company, SB Projects.

After the news broke that the Stuck With You singer has parted ways from her long-term manager, Swifties took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate.

Some of them even predicted that as Grande and Braun are no more together, it would be a chance for the former to collaborate with the Anti-Hero hitmaker.

A fan of the singers tweeted, “Now that Ariana Grande has fired Scooter Braun, can we finally get the Tayriana collab?”

“WE ALL CHEERED, TAYRIANA COLLAB IS COMINGGG,” another predicted while one said, “Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift will be collaborating, now that Ariana has fired her manager, Scooter Braun.”

Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun controversy:

Back in 2019, Braun purchased the Taylor Swift's longtime label, Big Machine Records, including the rights to the master recordings of Swift’s first six studio albums.

Later, in November 2020, he sold the masters to an investment fund in a deal that was believed to be over $300 million.

At the time of the original sale, Swift, who had wished to purchase the masters herself, condemned Braun, labelling him a “bully” and “the definition of toxic male privilege in our industry.”