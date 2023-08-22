 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Fans predict Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande collab after singer dumps Scooter Braun

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

File Footage 

Taylor Swift's fans are over the moon after discovering that Ariana Grande has dropped controversial manager Scooter Braun and his company, SB Projects.

After the news broke that the Stuck With You singer has parted ways from her long-term manager, Swifties took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate.

Some of them even predicted that as Grande and Braun are no more together, it would be a chance for the former to collaborate with the Anti-Hero hitmaker.

A fan of the singers tweeted, “Now that Ariana Grande has fired Scooter Braun, can we finally get the Tayriana collab?”

“WE ALL CHEERED, TAYRIANA COLLAB IS COMINGGG,” another predicted while one said, “Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift will be collaborating, now that Ariana has fired her manager, Scooter Braun.”

Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun controversy:

Back in 2019, Braun purchased the Taylor Swift's longtime label, Big Machine Records, including the rights to the master recordings of Swift’s first six studio albums.

Later, in November 2020, he sold the masters to an investment fund in a deal that was believed to be over $300 million.

At the time of the original sale, Swift, who had wished to purchase the masters herself, condemned Braun, labelling him a “bully” and “the definition of toxic male privilege in our industry.”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears ‘The Woman in Me’ to feature Sam Asghari in positive light despite divorce

Britney Spears ‘The Woman in Me’ to feature Sam Asghari in positive light despite divorce

Billie Eilish fans go 'berserk' against Jesse Rutherford: See why

Billie Eilish fans go 'berserk' against Jesse Rutherford: See why
Julie Bowen spills details of girls night out with Sofia Vergara amid her divorce

Julie Bowen spills details of girls night out with Sofia Vergara amid her divorce
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to join Prince Andrew at Balmoral after King Charles ‘olive branch’

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to join Prince Andrew at Balmoral after King Charles ‘olive branch’
Henry Cavill left ‘The Witcher’ due to ‘demanding’ nature of work?

Henry Cavill left ‘The Witcher’ due to ‘demanding’ nature of work?
Anti-monarchy group launches new campaign against King Charles after major blow video

Anti-monarchy group launches new campaign against King Charles after major blow
Michael Oher remains mum on 'Tuohys' amid book launch

Michael Oher remains mum on 'Tuohys' amid book launch
Taylor Swift fans rejoice as Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato cut ties with Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift fans rejoice as Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato cut ties with Scooter Braun

Royal fans react as Prince William refuses to meet Harry for ‘peace talks’

Royal fans react as Prince William refuses to meet Harry for ‘peace talks’
Miley Cyrus siblings prioritized personal lives over mom Tish wedding: ‘No bad blood’

Miley Cyrus siblings prioritized personal lives over mom Tish wedding: ‘No bad blood’
Prince William disappoints Harry amid ‘peace talks’ with King Charles video

Prince William disappoints Harry amid ‘peace talks’ with King Charles
Michael Jackson swooned over 50 Cent rap: Proof Inside

Michael Jackson swooned over 50 Cent rap: Proof Inside