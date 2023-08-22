Tyson Fury rejects Netflix offer for more seasons of hit show 'At Home with the Furys'

Tyson Fury, the renowned heavyweight boxing champion, has declined a substantial financial offer by turning down the opportunity to produce two additional seasons of his immensely popular Netflix show, At Home with the Furys.

Netflix, the prominent streaming platform, had aimed to persuade the 35-year-old fighter to continue the reality-style series, which provided an intimate look into his life. However, Tyson has firmly rejected their proposals, citing his reluctance to be labeled a 'reality star' as his main reason.

Insiders familiar with the television industry disclosed to MailOnline that the intrusive nature of the show, where cameras documented Tyson, his wife Paris, and their six children around the clock, had taken a toll on the athlete. Despite the show's widespread success, Tyson had expressed his desire to cease filming the initial Netflix series on multiple occasions.

While Tyson remains steadfast in his decision, Netflix remains eager to collaborate with the family. Paris, Tyson's wife, who is comfortable on camera and has received acclaim for her unwavering support of Tyson's struggles with mental health disorders such as bipolar disorder and ADHD, is of particular interest to the streaming platform. Nevertheless, Netflix could face competition from other television networks vying for their partnership.

An undisclosed source commented, "After retiring Tyson saw the Netflix show has a lucrative opportunity in place of the money he would have earned by taking on a fight. But the filming process was particularly stressful and coupled with the fact he's now an active boxer again after coming out of retirement, he decided to put a series two on hold for the foreseeable future."

"There is hope within the streaming giant that it could be reprised but for the short term it is not something Tyson is considering," he added.

Additionally, information obtained by MailOnline indicates that At Home with the Furys, currently ranked as the top show on Netflix, initially planned to feature 10 episodes but was ultimately shortened to nine. This unexpected alteration was not elaborated upon.