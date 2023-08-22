 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Drew Barrymore dubs Reneé Rapp her ‘Kevin Costner’ for brave response to interview crasher

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Drew Barrymore was interviewing Reneé Rapp when a stranger interrupted, telling Drew he needed to see her
Drew Barrymore was interviewing Reneé Rapp when a stranger interrupted, telling Drew he needed to see her

During an interview with actor and singer Reneé Rapp at the 92nd Street Y in New York City, Drew Barrymore was escorted off stage on Monday evening due to an attempted interruption.

A video circulating on social media captured the incident, revealing an individual loudly calling out Barrymore's name and swiftly making their way towards the stage while the conversation was underway.

The person can be heard insisting that they needed to speak with the Charlie's Angels star, prompting security guards to intervene and safely remove them from the stage.

The unexpected interruption left both the host and Rapp visibly surprised. However, Rapp swiftly reacted by extending her support to Barrymore, placing her arm around her and guiding her offstage.

Following a brief pause in the proceedings, both Barrymore, 48, and Rapp, 23 resumed their conversation with smiles on their faces. The E.T. star expressed admiration for Rapp's quick response and praised her for being vigilant in handling the situation.

"Well, I have a new definition of your sexiness, it's that level of protectiveness. That went full 'Bodyguard.' You are my Kevin Costner," Barrymore can be heard saying.

Rapp also commended Barrymore for her composure during the incident and addressed the audience, sharing that Barrymore was eager to return to the stage.

"They were like, 'Hey, do you need anything? Just a sec?' She was like 'Oh no, I've got it, I'm good,'" Rapp said.

More From Entertainment:

Heidi Klum reveals her weight and secret to her figure in candid chat with fans

Heidi Klum reveals her weight and secret to her figure in candid chat with fans

Jennifer Aniston finds new soulmate: No more lonely nights

Jennifer Aniston finds new soulmate: No more lonely nights
Vanessa Bryant sends college junior Natalia Bryant flowers signed from late dad Kobe

Vanessa Bryant sends college junior Natalia Bryant flowers signed from late dad Kobe

When Meghan Markle reacted to question about love interest

When Meghan Markle reacted to question about love interest

Dua Lipa unlocks another key achievement in hit career

Dua Lipa unlocks another key achievement in hit career

Jennifer Aniston reveals ‘Friends’ wardrobe pieces that still hold a special place in her closet

Jennifer Aniston reveals ‘Friends’ wardrobe pieces that still hold a special place in her closet
France honours late Queen Elizabeth ahead of King Charles visit

France honours late Queen Elizabeth ahead of King Charles visit
King Charles calls William and Kate for summit after World Cup fiasco: report

King Charles calls William and Kate for summit after World Cup fiasco: report

Irina Shayk ‘doesn’t mind traveling’ to see ‘dream guy’ Tom Brady video

Irina Shayk ‘doesn’t mind traveling’ to see ‘dream guy’ Tom Brady
Jonah Hill's ex-Sarah Brady 'treated like a violent animal': Read here

Jonah Hill's ex-Sarah Brady 'treated like a violent animal': Read here
Dua Lipa celebrates 28th birthday

Dua Lipa celebrates 28th birthday

'Barbie' divides audiences in Gulf

'Barbie' divides audiences in Gulf