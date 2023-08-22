Jennifer Aniston finds new soulmate: No more lonely nights

 
Jennifer Aniston is known for her bold stances and straightforward answers. So, when the interviewer asked a personal question about who she was sleeping with, the megastar's response was somewhat unexpected.

"My dog. That's who I'm sleeping with," the Friends star told The Wall Street Journal in a new interview that covers broad aspects of the actress's life, including romantic relationships.

Remembering her parents' toxic relationship, the 54-year-old said the 'bitter poison' also seeped into her bonds.

Jennifer's parents' divorce affected her relationships 

"It was always a little bit difficult for me in relationships, I think, because I really was kind of alone," noting being alone would fit her personality after experiencing her parents' row, "I didn't like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn't really know how to do that."

Adding, "'I don't know. My parents, watching my family's relationship, didn't make me kind of go, "Oh, I can't wait to do that",' signalling to her parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow divorce.

Expanding on the relationship woes, the Emmy-winning actor said she often faced difficulties communicating her needs in relationships.

"It's just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want. And it's still a challenge for me in a relationship. I'm really good at every other job I have, and that's sort of the one area that's a little…" she told the publication.

Jennifer tried her luck in marriage twice. But both ended in separations. She first walked down the aisle with Brad Pitt in 2000, but the union broke down in 2005. Then Justin Theroux entered the actress life who she exchanged vows with in 2015; however, the bond hit the wall after three years in 2018.

Jennifer's partners 

"So it was almost easier to just be kind of solo. So I didn't have any real training in that give-and-take," she added.

