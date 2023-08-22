 
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Miley Cyrus shares lyrics of ‘unfinished yet complete’ new single ‘Used to be Young’

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Miley Cyrus reveals that she wrote ‘Used to be Young’ two years ago when she felt misunderstood
Miley Cyrus reveals that she wrote ‘Used to be Young’ two years ago when she felt 'misunderstood' 

Miley Cyrus recently announced her new single Used to be Young along with it’s release date, August 25, and she’s now sharing the heartfelt lyrics of the song she wrote “2 years ago.”

Along with the news of the new track, the hitmaker also revealed that she’s releasing a Backyard Sessions performance of her most recent album Endless Summer Vacation, which arrived in March.

Taking to Instagram, the Flowers hitmaker wrote: “These lyrics were written almost 2 years ago at the beginning of my ESV. It was at a time I felt misunderstood.”

“I have spent the last 18 months painting a sonic picture of my perspective to share with you. The time has arrived to release a song that I could perfect forever.”

The lyrics shared included touching verses like “Turns out crowded rooms empty out as soon as there’s somewhere else to go” and “You tell me time has changed me, that's fine I’ve had a good run.”

The song is focused on the singer’s growth and changes in her personality. She writes that her new self and who she was yesterday “have gone our separate ways.”

In her Instagram caption, Miley also reveals that the song is unfinished, “Although my work is done, this song will continue to write itself everyday. The fact it remains unfinished is a part of its beauty.”

That is my life at this moment ….. unfinished yet complete,” she concluded. 

