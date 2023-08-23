Beyoncé encourages fans to opt for silver fashion to her concerts

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, a recipient of 32 Grammy Awards, recently reached out to her fans with a special request. In light of her upcoming 42nd birthday, she urged concert-goers to embrace the 'Virgo season' vibe by donning their most fabulous silver outfits during her concerts over the next month.

Through her Instastory, the 41-year-old artist and mother of three, who boasts a massive social media following of 416.8 million, shared her message. She expressed, "Virgo season is upon us."

"This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows August 23-September 22! We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other's joy. Virgo season together in the house of chrome. See you there!"

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, which is already sold out, features a prominent disco cowgirl aesthetic. She embraced this vibe with items like the 'Mirrorball Hat,' a $200+ purchase from the Etsy shop TrendingByAbby.

At a recent show in Miami Gardens' Hard Rock Stadium, the artist adorned her 5ft7in frame with a silver-caped Gucci leotard, metallic-fringed Louboutin boots, and bedazzled Tiffany & Co. sunglasses.

This glamorous transformation is facilitated by a team of costume designers, including her mother Tina Knowles, Shiona Turini, Karen Langley, Julia Sarr-Jamois, and stylist KJ Moody. This ensemble allows Beyoncé to seamlessly channel her creative visions during performances.