Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Jennifer Aniston risks getting cancelled as she calls out bizarre ‘cancel culture'

Jennifer Aniston risked getting cancelled after she daringly called out bizarre “cancel culture” dishing that not everyone deserves to be put in the same “basket” as Harvey Weinstein.

In a chat with the Wall Street Journal, the Friends alum, who recently fell prey to the notion after she liked an alleged anti-Semitic post by Jamie Foxx, asked if there is “no redemption” for people making mistakes.

Sharing her views, Aniston unapologetically said, “I’m so over cancel culture. I probably just got canceled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means.”

“Is there no redemption?” she asked before referring to the disgraced film producer, saying, “I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.”

After Aniston was criticised for liking Foxx’s tweet, she made it clear that she did not like the controversial tweet on purpose in an Instagram post.

Reacting to her candid interview few weeks after the controversy, social media users slammed the actor for wanting Foxx to get “cancelled” over his post.

“Isn't this the same Jennifer Aniston who cut ties with friends and family members because they didn't want to get a COVID-19 vaccine,” one pointed out on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“And the same Jennifer Aniston who tried to cancel Jamie Foxx a few weeks ago?” the tweet added.

Another user tweeted, “It’s giving Jamie Foxx clap back regret.”

