 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

The Rolling Stones tease new album with newspaper ad for glass shop

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The Rolling Stones ran an ad for Hackney Diamonds glass repair shop which featured many references to their hits
The Rolling Stones ran an ad for 'Hackney Diamonds' glass repair shop which featured many references to their hits 

The iconic rock'n'roll band, The Rolling Stones, might have subtly unveiled the name of their upcoming album within an advertisement featured in this publication.

The advertisement, which presents the services of a fictional glass repair shop named Hackney Diamonds, is thought to hint at the title of the band's forthcoming album.

This particular ad was showcased in both the Hackney Gazette and Islington Gazette during the past week. Interestingly, the advertisement was sponsored by Universal Music Group, the entity responsible for managing the band's musical portfolio.

Throughout the notice, there are cleverly integrated allusions to The Rolling Stones' songs. The business name is presented in a font reminiscent of the title used on the band's 1978 album, Some Girls.

Furthermore, the letter 'i' in "Diamonds" is adorned with the band's recognizable tongue and lips logo. Notably, the advertisement also states that the glass repair enterprise was established in 1962, coinciding with the year the band was formed.

Within the core text of the advertisement, a commitment to customer satisfaction is highlighted: "Our friendly team promises you satisfaction.

“When you say gimme shelter we’ll fix your shattered windows”.

Enthusiastic fans with keen observation skills can swiftly identify allusions to three of the band's most iconic hits – (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, Gimme Shelter, and Shattered.

The advertisement from Hackney Diamonds also hints at the opening of a fresh establishment on Mare Street in September, as indicated in the notice.

If individuals dial the provided phone number from the ad, they will hear a pre-recorded message that says, “Welcome to Hackney Diamonds, specialists in glass repair: Don't get angry, get it fixed.”

More From Entertainment:

'Friends' member spills 'dark' insides about hit sitcom

'Friends' member spills 'dark' insides about hit sitcom
Elton John sends birthday greetings to Dua Lipa

Elton John sends birthday greetings to Dua Lipa
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoy date night at Drake’s show in L.A.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoy date night at Drake’s show in L.A.
Princess Charlotte being used to do damage control for Prince William?

Princess Charlotte being used to do damage control for Prince William?
Meghan Markle, Harry’s critic comes out to rescue Prince William amid backlash video

Meghan Markle, Harry’s critic comes out to rescue Prince William amid backlash
Angelina Jolie gets new tattoo to diss ex Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie gets new tattoo to diss ex Brad Pitt?
Selena Gomez throws shade at Justin Bieber again?

Selena Gomez throws shade at Justin Bieber again?

Prince William feels ‘painfully betrayed’: ‘It’s literally his worst nightmare’ video

Prince William feels ‘painfully betrayed’: ‘It’s literally his worst nightmare’
Britney Spears aims to mend ties with her father amid health concerns

Britney Spears aims to mend ties with her father amid health concerns
Prince William blamed for throwing monarchy into jeopardy with latest move video

Prince William blamed for throwing monarchy into jeopardy with latest move
Security guard claims he was fired for taking picture with Taylor Swift

Security guard claims he was fired for taking picture with Taylor Swift

Madonna hopes to bring newly-single Britney Spears on-stage during Celebration tour video

Madonna hopes to bring newly-single Britney Spears on-stage during Celebration tour