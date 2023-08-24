‘Unbecoming’ Prince William is ‘using’ Princess Charlotte like a shield

Prince William’s bid to ‘use’ Princess Charlotte for the purposes of delivering an ‘unpalatable message’ has just come under fire.

These accusations against the Prince of Wales has been issued by the founder and CEO of Broadstairs Consulting Leah Brown.

Ms Brown shared everything during one of her interviews with Express UK.

During the course of this interview, she broke silence on how, “the primary impact of King Charles not supporting the Lionesses,” calls into question the role of the monarchy, at its core.

She also called into question Prince William’s PR stunt with Princess Charlotte and branded it an ‘unpalatable’ PR stunt.

However, she did note, “I have some sympathy for King Charles’ position” because “in this instance, the nominated individual, namely William shirked his responsibility thus throwing others into the firing line.”

She also added, “I am unsatisfied that climate change concerns were the driver behind non-attendance. This comes mainly because “it was disappointing to have no state support alongside the Queen of Spain.”

“Charity causes and investitures aside, the idea that the royals are anything other than performative suggests this event ought to have been attended at least by a female royal representative,” she also went as far as to add in the middle of her chat.

Before concluding Ms Brown also branded the lack of support from Buckingham Palace to be ‘short-sighted’ because “the Women’s World Cup was the perfect opportunity to make a stand for both progress achieved in society vis a vis women in sport, and forging the unity of an otherwise polarised nation by supporting the Lionesses in person in Australia.”