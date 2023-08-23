Meghan Markle shares magazine headline with Angelina Jolie 

 
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Meghan Markle's name rarely appears in the headlines involving Hollywood celebrities.

The Duchess of Sussex is almost daily criticized by the UK's tabloid media for one reason or another.

But an article in Vogue on Monday mentioned Meghan Markle and Hollywood star Angelina Jolie in the same headline.

In an article headlined, "For Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie, the Summer Style Memo Is 50 Shades of Beige", vogue.com writer Daniel Rodgers discussed the outfits recently donned by the Duchess, the Hollywood actor and Victoria Beckham.

It said, "Over the past few weeks, it would seem Meghan Markle, Angelina Jolie and Victoria Beckham have all been tuning into the same wavelength, their telepathic transmissions resulting in some quite obvious psychic mirroring. In other words, they have all been spotted in similar-colored outfits."

Meghan Markle has been the target of online trolls and a section of the media since she and her husband, Prince Harry, moved out of the UK.

Although the decision was taken by the couple after thorough consultations, most of their critics blame Meghan Markle.

