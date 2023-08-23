Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s divorce finalized after 7 years of separation

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez were married from 2013 to 2016 and share one son, Maceo

Halle Berry's divorce from Olivier Martinez has been officially finalized.

The John Wick: Chapter 3 actress separated from the actor of Unfaithful fame, both aged 57, seven years ago after a brief three-year marriage.

Although they had a prenuptial agreement in place, there were numerous unresolved matters that lingered. Notably, the ex-couple had been contending with custody and child support concerns concerning their son Maceo, who is currently nine years old. This led to legal proceedings being prolonged, as indicated by TMZ.

However, recent developments reveal that the former spouses have now reached a formal agreement regarding custody and child support.

Based on documents from the Los Angeles Court, it has been reported that the Oscar-winning star has been granted joint legal and physical custody of Maceo.

Furthermore, she is required to provide Olivier with a substantial monthly payment of $8,000, which includes provisions for Maceo's health insurance, therapy, and school expenses.

The custody arrangement stipulates that the Catwoman star will have custody of Maceo from Monday to Wednesday, while Olivier will have him from Wednesday to Friday. On weekends, they will alternate custody. Adjustments will be made in case of school closures.

In addition to the monthly payment, Berry is obligated to provide an extra 4.3 percent of her income exceeding $2 million. She is also responsible for covering Maceo's private school tuition and extracurricular activities, including his soccer expenses.

Medical and dental insurance costs, as well as therapy-related expenses, are also to be borne by Halle.

This legal resolution marks the conclusion of a chapter in Berry's life as she moves forward from her marriage to Olivier Martinez.