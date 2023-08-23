 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s divorce finalized after 7 years of separation

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez were married from 2013 to 2016 and share one son, Maceo
Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez were married from 2013 to 2016 and share one son, Maceo

Halle Berry's divorce from Olivier Martinez has been officially finalized.

The John Wick: Chapter 3 actress separated from the actor of Unfaithful fame, both aged 57, seven years ago after a brief three-year marriage.

Although they had a prenuptial agreement in place, there were numerous unresolved matters that lingered. Notably, the ex-couple had been contending with custody and child support concerns concerning their son Maceo, who is currently nine years old. This led to legal proceedings being prolonged, as indicated by TMZ.

However, recent developments reveal that the former spouses have now reached a formal agreement regarding custody and child support.

Based on documents from the Los Angeles Court, it has been reported that the Oscar-winning star has been granted joint legal and physical custody of Maceo.

Furthermore, she is required to provide Olivier with a substantial monthly payment of $8,000, which includes provisions for Maceo's health insurance, therapy, and school expenses.

The custody arrangement stipulates that the Catwoman star will have custody of Maceo from Monday to Wednesday, while Olivier will have him from Wednesday to Friday. On weekends, they will alternate custody. Adjustments will be made in case of school closures.

In addition to the monthly payment, Berry is obligated to provide an extra 4.3 percent of her income exceeding $2 million. She is also responsible for covering Maceo's private school tuition and extracurricular activities, including his soccer expenses.

Medical and dental insurance costs, as well as therapy-related expenses, are also to be borne by Halle.

This legal resolution marks the conclusion of a chapter in Berry's life as she moves forward from her marriage to Olivier Martinez.

More From Entertainment:

Zendaya talks keeping relationship with Tom Holland private

Zendaya talks keeping relationship with Tom Holland private

Jhené Aiko's life threatened by 'spooky' fan, asks court interference

Jhené Aiko's life threatened by 'spooky' fan, asks court interference

Royal family approves of Meghan Markle's work on 'Suits'

Royal family approves of Meghan Markle's work on 'Suits'
Zendaya reflects on performing at Coachella after 8-year-long hiatus

Zendaya reflects on performing at Coachella after 8-year-long hiatus

King Charles, Queen Camilla react to destruction caused by wildfires in Canada

King Charles, Queen Camilla react to destruction caused by wildfires in Canada

Zendaya treats fans with raunchy display in latest photoshoot

Zendaya treats fans with raunchy display in latest photoshoot
Khloe Kardashian and mom Kriss Jenner pose for selfie during Italy vacation

Khloe Kardashian and mom Kriss Jenner pose for selfie during Italy vacation
Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ (Taylor’s Version) debuts in Amazon series ‘Wilderness’ video

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ (Taylor’s Version) debuts in Amazon series ‘Wilderness’
Kanye West wants Bianca Censori as the ‘First Lady of America’

Kanye West wants Bianca Censori as the ‘First Lady of America’
Meghan Markle shares magazine headline with Angelina Jolie

Meghan Markle shares magazine headline with Angelina Jolie

Dua Lipa celebrates 28th birthday in glamorous Ibiza bash

Dua Lipa celebrates 28th birthday in glamorous Ibiza bash

'Friends' member spills 'dark' insights about hit sitcom

'Friends' member spills 'dark' insights about hit sitcom