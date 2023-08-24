Prince Harry spending £20 worth product to avoid baldness?

Prince Harry is seemingly using a hair growth treatment for ditch his hereditary baldness.



The Duke of Sussex, 37, appeared in a new clip to promote his mental health app BetterUp, with visible changes in his appearance.

In the video, Harry’s hair seemed thicker and with more volume.

Commenting upon the potential change, hair transplant expert Spencer Stevenson conjectures Harry is in fact using a £20 worth of hair growth spray.

Mr Stevenson told The Sun: “I think it’s very likely he is using Nanogen hair fibres. This is an A-list celeb secret and helps many when they need to thicken their hair up instantly for a photo shoot or a movie.”

The company itself describes itself as a brand that is perfected to help men and women regain hair.

It states in the packaging: "Perfect for men and women looking to improve the appearance of their hair.

The product further reads: “Our fibres look more natural than others e.g. rayon, nylon and cellulose, and merge with your own hair making it visibly thicker and fuller.

"Available in 10 natural shades. Mix and match for highlights or a more vibrant colour."

Mr Stevenson added: “I think Harry’s hair shows signs of being helped as it looks darker and thicker."