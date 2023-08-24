 
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Margot Robbie's acting excellence earns Hollywood veteran's respect

Margot Robbie's acting excellence earns Hollywood veteran's respect

Margot Robbie, the acclaimed Australian actress who took on the lead role in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, has not only captivated the audience but has also earned the respect of Hollywood veteran Eric Roberts with her acting prowess.

Eric Roberts recently revealed that Margot earned his total respect when they filmed a tricky scene for the blockbuster Babylon but lamented that the scenes filmed by them multiple times were cut before the final release of the movie.

The 67-year-old Hollywood veteran actor Eric has starred in over 600 films and appeared as a Drunken businessman in Babylon, with her daughter's role being played by Margot Robbie.

BABYLON | Official Trailer (2022 Movie) – Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire

In an interview with Metro, Eric said, "There was one scene in which I was driving a 1918 car and she was on a wall beside the driveway walking backward barefoot having a dialogue, which we had to film four times."

He added, "She earned my total respect as an actor as she did the scene perfectly fine all four times without even stumbling once while walking backward on a stonewall."

Expressing his thoughts about Margot's latest project, Barbie, Eric said, "Margot was magnificent," adding that he didn't expect the impressive acting from Ryan Gosling as Ken, but he was also magnificent. 

