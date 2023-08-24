Amber Heard dodges serious legal charges after losing Johnny Depp lawsuit

Amber Heard escaped serious legal clash after charges against her for bringing dogs to Australia were dropped just a year after a humiliating loss against ex-Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman star will not be prosecuted over the 2015 charges regarding the illegal import of her two dogs, Pistol and Boo, as announced by the Australian Government's Department of Agriculture.

They said in a statement, "The department collaborated with agencies, both in Australia and overseas, to investigate these claims against Ms. Heard."

"A brief of evidence was referred to the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions, who has made the decision not to prosecute in this instance having applied the Prosecution Policy of the Commonwealth," it added.

For the unversed, In 2015, the actor travelled to Australia to visit Depp, with whom she was married at the time, along with their two dogs, while he was filming Pirates of the Caribbean sequel.

Australia enforces rigorous quarantine regulations to prevent disease, requiring a permit even for bringing pets into the country.

The dogs, whose custody was given to Heart after she parted ways from Depp, didn't undergo customs, skipping necessary quarantine and permits.

Heard was charged in July 2015 and later pleaded not guilty in December of the same year.

"I can't discuss the ongoing court proceedings, but I want to emphasize my respect for Australia's laws. My decision to contest these charges doesn't intend to undermine the importance of Australia's laws. This will be evident in the appropriate court forum," Heard stated through her lawyer, as per NBC News.

Under Australia's strict biosecurity laws, the charges had the potential for a 10-year prison term and a $75,000 fine. The false document charge carries a penalty of a year in prison and a $7,500 fine.