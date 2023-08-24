Lady Gaga stuns fans with glamorous Instagram posts

Lady Gaga delighted her fans with a captivating Instagram post, granting a glimpse behind the scenes of her rehearsals on Thursday.

The 37-year-old artist exuded elegance in an exquisite black backless gown, elegantly complemented by a daring red lip color. Striking a pose within a set piece, she sported chic cat-eye sunglasses that perfectly complemented her 50s-style up-do, showcasing her signature blonde locks.

In her grasp was a personalized Celine leather handbag, proudly emblazoned with the letters 'GAGA' in white across the front. Treating her followers to a trio of new grid posts within a single day, she aptly labeled them as 'Before rehearsal,' 'During rehearsal,' and 'After rehearsal.'



The online community responded with fervor to these posts, with numerous enthusiasts anticipating that this flurry of activity might hint at the imminent release of new musical creations from the celebrated chart-topper.



Recent reports suggest that the accomplished actress, known for her role in "A Star Is Born," is actively engaged in crafting a tribute album dedicated to her late friend Tony Bennett, with whom she had collaborated extensively over the course of her career. Bennett sadly passed away last month at the age of 96.