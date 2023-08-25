 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, August 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William branded a ‘real loser’ with a ‘much bigger problem’

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 25, 2023

Prince William branded a ‘real loser’ with a ‘much bigger problem’
Prince William branded a ‘real loser’ with a ‘much bigger problem’

Prince William has just been put on blast for being the ‘real loser’ after the Lioness’ loss, given that he’s exposed a ‘much bigger problem’.

Conversations and accusations against the couple, as well as their lack of presence for a national sporting event has just been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke down all of her thoughts against the couple, during her piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she warned, “I really hope that whatever the prince spent the weekend just past doing – re-organising his novelty sock collection or wearing his Crocs around Balmoral – was worth it because whatever he has been doing was clearly more important to him than, you know, keeping the Commonwealth together.”

Because while “the World Cup might be over,” and the “dizzying highs of the Matildas’ run sadly brought to a close,” it is “not the English team who are the real losers here” because “step right up, the House of Windsor!” are to blame.

Later on, into the chat, Ms Elser also shed some light on the prevailing ‘elephant in the room’ and said, “if anyone inside the William and wife Kate, the Princess of Wales’ team had been hoping this debacle might soon recede into the rearview mirror now the Cup is over, buckle up kiddos.”

“Because this situation has actually exposed a much bigger problem: King Charles and William and Kate have yet to visit a single one of the 14 countries outside of the UK of which His Majesty is head of state. Not. A. Single. One.”

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio's latest outing fuels romance rumours once again

Leonardo DiCaprio's latest outing fuels romance rumours once again
Prince Harry’s reasons for not seeing late Queen after cancer diagnosis exposed: ‘Why not’

Prince Harry’s reasons for not seeing late Queen after cancer diagnosis exposed: ‘Why not’
Prince William, Kate Middleton are ‘made of excuses’: ‘They just don’t stack up’

Prince William, Kate Middleton are ‘made of excuses’: ‘They just don’t stack up’
Prince William harps on ‘unity, nostalgia’ only ‘when it suits him’

Prince William harps on ‘unity, nostalgia’ only ‘when it suits him’
Ed Sheeran leaves fans excited as he announces new album

Ed Sheeran leaves fans excited as he announces new album

Meghan likely to antagonize royals, thousands of monarchists next month

Meghan likely to antagonize royals, thousands of monarchists next month

Dua Lipa resembles Irina Shayk in latest pictures for magazine

Dua Lipa resembles Irina Shayk in latest pictures for magazine

Prince Harry will stay at royal home during UK visit? video

Prince Harry will stay at royal home during UK visit?

Prince William needs to ‘accept the bad’ and ‘get on with it’ video

Prince William needs to ‘accept the bad’ and ‘get on with it’
Meghan Markle unlikely to accompany Harry to UK, will join him in Germany video

Meghan Markle unlikely to accompany Harry to UK, will join him in Germany

King Charles branded ‘mind-meltingly stupefying’

King Charles branded ‘mind-meltingly stupefying’
Princess Diana ghosted Sarah Ferguson 'without any reason' before death video

Princess Diana ghosted Sarah Ferguson 'without any reason' before death