Leonardo DiCaprio's latest outing fuels romance rumours once again

Leonardo DiCaprio has once again sparked romance rumours as he was spotted with 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti in Santa Barbara. Vittoria and Leonardo can be seen wearing matching white outfits.

Leonardo's outing with Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo can be seen rocking a white t-shirt, pairing it with cargo shorts and trainers. The Hollywood stalwart completed his look with a military-style cap on his head as he covered his face with a mask and protected her eyes from the sun with a pair of sunglasses.

The model looked stunning as she donned a grey t-shirt with black biker shorts and styled her look by tying a white shirt around her back. She was carrying a bag and also wore sunglasses.

Leonardo DiCaprio's latest outing fuels romance rumours once again

According to India Today, the pair was snapped sipping on their drinks of iced coffee on the Santa Barbara streets.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo's previous romance rumours



Leonardo DiCaprio has sparked many romance rumours in past months, as he was previously linked with multiple women from time to time, including supermodel Gigi Hadid, Love Island star Arabella Chi, and Indian-born British model Neelam Gill.

Neelam later quashed all the romance rumours, saying that she is in a very serious relationship with Leonardo's friend.

Leonardo's work front

Leonardo DiCaprio is currently waiting for the release of his highly anticipated movie, Killers of the Flower Moon.

The movie will be released on October 6, 2023, and stars Robert De Niro and Brendan Fraser.