Simon Cowell planning fiery return with new band to set charts ablaze

File Footage

Simon Cowell is all set to make a major comeback in music business with a new band after the mega success of groups like One Direction, Fifth Harmony, Little Mix and Westlife.

According to Daily Mail, the music mogul is currently on a hunt to put together another sensational band which would set the charts ablaze.

The reality TV judge is responsible for bringing together some amazing talent and forming groups on his show The X Factor show which later went on to claim global fame.

"Something has been in the works that's imminent and is very different to what has been seen before and yes, it will probably involve putting together a new group," an insider revealed.

The source went on to add that Cowell, pop's kingmaker, is "fired up about the challenge."

Earlier this month, Cowell joined forces with Universal Music Publishing Group, in the form of Syco Publishing, which will discover and promote songwriters.



The man himself announced the news, saying, "There is nothing more important than a great song."