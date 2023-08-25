 
Friday, August 25, 2023
Who is Britney Spears' house keeper Paul Richard Soliz? Everything to know

Friday, August 25, 2023

Who is Britney Spears’ house keeper Paul Richard Soliz? Everything to know

Britney Spears’ new housekeeper reportedly has a shocking past in connection with law enforcement agencies.

For those unversed, the duo was recently seen driving around the city, and were even papped going through a drive-through lane.

Britney Spears’ Housekeeper Paul Richard Soliz:

Soliz has reportedly had a few run ins with the law, and is a convicted felon that even got into trouble while working for Britney Spears, in her Thousand Oaks, California mansion.

Police Record of Britney Spears’ Housekeeper Paul Richard Soliz:

News of the duo’s bond and Soliz’s connection to felony firearm possession has been unearthed by Page Six.

According to their findings, no background check was conducted on the house help, and was given the job of cleaning “toilets, mop floors and pick up trash.”

According to the Daily Mail, the last conviction Soliz was served, was during December, right around the time he was still working for the singer.

His prior convictions consisted of ‘disturbing peace’ charges back in 2014 as well as child endangerment, for which he entered a plea deal.

Britney Spears’ Mental Health Amid Sam Asghari Divorce:

Britney Spears has been going through a large number of struggles since her 13 Conservatorship ended.

Even an insider told Page Six that Britney has been relying on a number of people during this difficult time, from her manager to her legal team as well as her brother Bryan Spears.

Britney Spears’ Divorce from Sam Asghari:

Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears on August 16th, and broke his silence soon thereafter, via a statement on Instagram.

It read, 'We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,' adding: 'S*** happens.'

