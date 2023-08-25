Miley Cyrus moves fans to tears with new touching single ‘Used to be Young’

file footage





Miley Cyrus' devoted fans have been deeply moved by her latest single, Used To Be Young.

Released on a Thursday evening, the 30-year-old singer unveiled this emotionally charged track, which delves into her experiences of being scrutinized during her time in the limelight. Accompanied by a poignant music video that features a tearful moment, the song captures her journey.

Following the release of the single, her global fanbase swiftly turned to social media platforms to express their heartfelt admiration for the artist, flooding the online space with overwhelming praise.

On Twitter, one fan penned: “Miley Cyrus made me cry with her new song 'Used to Be Young'. It's such a beautiful and honest reflection of her journey and growth. She honors her past, loves her present, and celebrates her future,”

Another fan wrote: “the fact i've already listened to this song 400 times and i'm still getting chills. #UsedToBeYoung will be a CLASSIC.”

“I’m an emotional wreck right now Beautiful song. I love you so much @MileyCyrus #UsedToBeYoung,” admitted another fan, while another confessed: “I am now sobbing in the dark.. @MileyCyrus #UsedToBeYoung.”

Another person wrote: “#UsedToBeYoung might be my favorite song of all time USED TO BE YOUNG SOTY OH MY GOD. I CRIED @MileyCyrus #UsedToBeYoung.”

“Used to be Young is absolutely beautiful, I love the song so much @MileyCyrus #usedtobeyoung,” wrote another fan of the song.

Another fan tweeted: “What a beautiful heartfelt masterpiece @MileyCyrus always knows how to pull on your heartstrings so proud of you #UsedToBeYoung.”