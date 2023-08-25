 
Friday, August 25, 2023
Web Desk

Margot Robbie might not have become 'Barbie': Here's why

Web Desk

Friday, August 25, 2023

Margot Robbie's career could have taken a different path before her breakthrough role in the blockbuster movie Barbie, which became the highest-grossing film of 2023.

Prior to her success, the Australian actress had a number of small roles in movies and TV shows. Her major breakthrough came in 2013 when she starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street.

However, between her early TV role in Pan-Am and The Wolf of Wall Street, Robbie auditioned for a part in the second season of American Horror Story: Asylum.

Casting director Eric Dawson expressed his admiration for Robbie's audition, considering it one of his all-time favorites. Although she didn't get the role, her star quality was evident, leaving casting directors intrigued about her potential.

Following her role in The Wolf of Wall Street, Robbie quickly worked with Hollywood's elite, starring in films alongside actors like Will Smith and Tina Fey.

She entered the superhero realm with Suicide Squad and received an Oscar nomination for her performance in I, Tonya. Robbie showcased her versatility by playing Queen Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots and Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Now, with the success of Barbie, which broke box office records and had Robbie as both the star and producer through her company LuckyChap Entertainment, she is reaching new heights of stardom.

She is set to earn a substantial payday, with reports suggesting she could make up to $50 million for her involvement in Barbie. Additionally, she will reunite with Ryan Gosling in an untitled Ocean's Eleven remake.

