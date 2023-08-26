Scooter Braun career at risk amid A-list exodus post Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande exit

Scooter Braun's career seems to be in danger as he has lost multiple A-list clients after celebrities like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato dumped him despite long-term partnerships.

According to new reports, Hilary Duff and Carly Rae Jepsen have fired the controversial manage and his company SB Projects amid his alleged career downfall.

While it is still not clear if Bieber and Grande are working with Braun or not, Lovato, Dull and Jepsen’s representatives have confirmed news of their split from the manager.

Artists like Idina Menzel, J Balvin, BabyJake, and Asher Roth have also severed ties with the manager, who was once dubbed a “bully” by Taylor Swift, as reported by Daily Mail.

The controversy regarding Braun losing his high profile clients first came to light after Puck News reported that Bieber has not spoken with Braun for almost a year.

Even though a representative for the Peaches singer claimed that the popstar is “still managed” by Braun, multiple insiders are of the opinion that their “relationship has run its course.”

It was also reported that Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber forced him to cut Braun loose as she has taken charge of all his business-related affairs.

An insider close to Braun debunked all reports of him getting fired by major celebrities, claiming, “People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off.”

“SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like,” the insider added referring to Braun’s company.

Meanwhile, reacting to reports of him getting fired by multiple artists in less than a week’s time, Braun took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to joke about the speculations.

“Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself,” Braun wrote.