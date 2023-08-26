 
Saturday, August 26, 2023
'Oppenheimer's CGI-free claims shattered: Fact Check

'Oppenheimer's CGI-free claims shattered: Fact Check

Christopher Nolan's reluctance to use CGIs is well-known. Understandably, his latest hit flick Oppenheimer was touted as a CGI-free movie. But, the film’s VFX supervisor has fact-checked the notion.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Andrew Jackson said, “Some people have picked that up and taken it to mean that there are no visual effects, which is clearly not true,” after the British filmmaker comments about no computer-generated images in the movie, which was taken strictly literally, he believed.

The VFX artist continued, “Visual effects can encompass a whole lot of things. That includes computer-generated imagery and “in-camera” special effects created on set.”

The Academy-winner also mentioned one VFX scene in the movie was the recreation of the Trinity Test, noting, that the fiery blast was achieved with real ingredients but the layering of the smoke was completed by the filmed elements via digital compositing.

“[Nolan] didn’t want use any CG simulations of a nuclear explosion. He wanted to be in that sort of language of the era of the film… using practical filmed elements to tell that story," he added.

Last month, Nolan responded to the no use of CGIs in his films in a Wired interview.

"I find CGI, however versatile, to be a little safe. Something very fake in real life but real on camera gives better results."


