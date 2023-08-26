Kevin Hart emotionally shares daughter's college journey in Instagram post

Kevin Hart expressed his heartfelt emotions as he bid farewell to his eldest daughter, Heaven, who embarked on her college journey. Sharing the poignant moment on Instagram, the comedian, currently using a wheelchair due to an injury, posted a charming family photo before parting ways with his 18-year-old daughter.

In a touching caption addressed to his vast following of 178 million, the 44-year-old actor affectionately wrote, "I’m not crying your crying…. So proud of my daughter….I can’t even say little girl anymore because you have blossomed into the most amazing young woman ever!!!!!"

Hart further disclosed his immense pride and love for his daughter, urging her to embrace the world's opportunities.

The image captured Kevin in a wheelchair, slightly obscured, while his loved ones posed behind him. Heaven stood at the center in a gray top and denim pants, flanked by her brothers Hendrix and Kenzo. Stepmother Eniko Hart and other family members completed the group, exuding a mix of emotions.



The family portrait, seemingly taken in a dorm room, marked Heaven's official move to college. Kevin shares Heaven and Hendrix with his former wife, Torrei Hart. Following their divorce in 2003, he married Eniko in 2016, and they later welcomed Kenzo and daughter Kaori. This heartfelt Instagram post demonstrated the comedian's love and pride as he embraced this significant milestone in his daughter's life.