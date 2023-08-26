BTS’ Jungkook shares why he ‘tortures himself’ over every mistake

BTS Jungkook sheds some light into the real reason he ends up ‘constantly torturing himself’ over every mistake.

While wearing his heart on his sleeve, the star referenced an old behind-the-scenes video for the chat, and recalled his motives behind it by saying, “I’ve never been 100% satisfied as you all know by now so I’m not satisfied, but still, I didn’t make mistakes and I think it was alright.”

For those unversed, his claims were later referenced in an interview with Weverse magazine and led to some shocking revelations about his inner self dialogue.

In that interview, Jungkook said, “I’m a lot different about that now than I used to be.”

Because “in the past, if I made a mistake, I felt weighed down by that moment and tortured myself with it, but now if I do something wrong I just tell myself to do better and keep practicing.”

To make things easier, “I started to keep things nice and simple” and began the self-dialogue that says, “If you mess up, you just accept it and say, “I make mistakes too.” That’s why I keep trying to do a good job.”

Before signing off from the interview he also referenced what a ‘good job’ looks to him, and said, “I don’t want my movement to be limited in any way. I want every single movement I make to be different, even if the dance moves are similar, rather than to get every little movement right. I hope I can naturally give off that kind of image.”