Brad Pitt future plans for relationship with Ines de Ramon laid bare: ‘He’s very careful’

Brad Pitt has decided not to “rush” anything with ladylove Ines de Ramon as he carefully takes baby steps with her amid budding relationship.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Fight Club alum and the jewelry designer are having a great time together, he is not ready to take their romance to next level.

Amid reports that the Hollywood hunk will make his relationship with de Ramon public, the insider alluded that he has no such plans.

The source said Oscar winner and de Ramon are “happy being low-key” as they approach one year dating anniversary.

“Brad and Ines are still seeing each other and having fun. They enjoy each other’s company and have similar interests,” the insider said. “They’re both creative, like to travel, and are happy being low-key.”

“Things are good between them, but Brad isn't rushing anything,” the insider said, adding, "Brad is very careful and intentional about who he dates. He likes to ease into things and let things grow naturally."

Even though Pitt has not addressed any relationship rumours, de Ramon confirmed their romance by stepping out in Los Angeles while showing off her “B” necklace.