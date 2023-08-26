Billie Eilish 'shrugs off' Jesse Rutherford 'diss' with the latest move?

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford are still pals as the popstar attended her ex-listening party for his album, &ONE at the bowling alley amid the latter's alleged diss track against the former.

The Neighbourhood frontman shared the snippets of the night on Instagram with the caption, "best listening party ever."

The ex-turned-pals were seen dancing onTurn Heel track, which interestingly has the reference to the Lovely crooner and she sang the line in the clip, “I just got a text from Billie."



This comes after days ago, the 32-year-old dropped his latest song POV which was perceived as a thinly veiled dig at the Academy winner.

Billie fans were up in arms as they blasted the California native for lyrics, “She been listening to me since 2013 (Billie was 11 then) / I know she’s got daddy issues, welcome to the family / She said, ‘Jesse, baby, won’t you write a song about me?’ / I said, ‘I got a whole album, I could drop it next week’.”

At another point he crooned, “Feel like Alejandro when she Gaga on my goo, I’m at the top, you’re at the bottom, It’s a different POV,” the verses seemingly hint the time when the 21-year-old took her relationship public while sporting Halloween costume with him in November 2022, per Style Caster.

Credits: Billie Eilish/Instagram

After seven months of romance, Billie and Jesse hit the brakes on their relationship. But the former was always public about her friendship with the latter after the breakup, even calling him her “homie forever,” on Instagram Q&A, on 13 August.