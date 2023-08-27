 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Fast & Furious' star Tyrese Gibson's new song takes aim at ex-wife amid child support battle

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibsons new song takes aim at ex-wife amid child support battle
'Fast & Furious' star Tyrese Gibson's new song takes aim at ex-wife amid child support battle

Tyrese Gibson has taken a jibe at his former wife, Samantha Lee, following their bitter child support case earlier this year. In his new song, Tyrese takes aim at his ex-wife, as he appears to be unhappy about having to pay out a ton in terms of child support.

The Fast & Furious star released his new track, Love Transaction, earlier this week, in which he addressed the issue of child support and described his ex-wife's choice to drag him into court as a cold-hearted approach.

After his split, Tyrese was ordered by the court to pay his ex-wife and her legal attorneys a whopping 636,000 dollars, following his refusal to pay $10k/ month in child support in August last year.

'Fast & Furious' star Tyrese Gibson's new song takes aim at ex-wife amid child support battle

He was charged with contempt of court in April, and the court forced him to pay what he owed. The singer-actor has addressed the matter in his new song.

According to TMZ, Tyrese laments that Samantha asked for a lot more than she needed to take care of their daughter, Soraya.

He poses a question to Samantha in the song, saying, Was this love or a transaction?

Tyrese and Samantha's split hasn't been finalized yet, and the case is still open. 

Tyrese is already paying tons of money in child support from his other former marriage and a separate $10k/month for his teenage daughter, Shayla.

More From Entertainment:

Dalton Gomez emerges in public amidst split from Ariana Grande video

Dalton Gomez emerges in public amidst split from Ariana Grande
Bob Barker, host of 'The Price Is Right', passes away at 99

Bob Barker, host of 'The Price Is Right', passes away at 99
Miley Cyrus unveils nostalgic series 'Used To Be Young' inspired by new single

Miley Cyrus unveils nostalgic series 'Used To Be Young' inspired by new single
Hollywood Funnyman Kevin Hart responds with laughter to injury after race mishap

Hollywood Funnyman Kevin Hart responds with laughter to injury after race mishap
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need Hollywood’s version of a 'booster seat’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need Hollywood’s version of a 'booster seat’
Vin Diesel's nostalgic throwback: A colorful encounter with Deepika Padukone in India video

Vin Diesel's nostalgic throwback: A colorful encounter with Deepika Padukone in India
Meghan Markle’s received a ‘fresh new snub’ via the ‘edit button’

Meghan Markle’s received a ‘fresh new snub’ via the ‘edit button’
Bianca Censori's outfits suggest Kanye West unable to get over Kim Kardashian

Bianca Censori's outfits suggest Kanye West unable to get over Kim Kardashian

Prince Harry sees King Charles as ‘useless dad’ housing ‘snakepit of egos’

Prince Harry sees King Charles as ‘useless dad’ housing ‘snakepit of egos’
Man approaches court after being injured during preparation for The Weeknd concert

Man approaches court after being injured during preparation for The Weeknd concert
Meghan Markle’s done ‘more damage to the monarchy’ than an executioner

Meghan Markle’s done ‘more damage to the monarchy’ than an executioner
Meghan Markle looking to trade ‘royal for ‘Madonna or Beyoncé-style’

Meghan Markle looking to trade ‘royal for ‘Madonna or Beyoncé-style’