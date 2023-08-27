'Fast & Furious' star Tyrese Gibson's new song takes aim at ex-wife amid child support battle

Tyrese Gibson has taken a jibe at his former wife, Samantha Lee, following their bitter child support case earlier this year. In his new song, Tyrese takes aim at his ex-wife, as he appears to be unhappy about having to pay out a ton in terms of child support.

The Fast & Furious star released his new track, Love Transaction, earlier this week, in which he addressed the issue of child support and described his ex-wife's choice to drag him into court as a cold-hearted approach.

After his split, Tyrese was ordered by the court to pay his ex-wife and her legal attorneys a whopping 636,000 dollars, following his refusal to pay $10k/ month in child support in August last year.

'Fast & Furious' star Tyrese Gibson's new song takes aim at ex-wife amid child support battle

He was charged with contempt of court in April, and the court forced him to pay what he owed. The singer-actor has addressed the matter in his new song.



According to TMZ, Tyrese laments that Samantha asked for a lot more than she needed to take care of their daughter, Soraya.

He poses a question to Samantha in the song, saying, Was this love or a transaction?

Tyrese and Samantha's split hasn't been finalized yet, and the case is still open.

Tyrese is already paying tons of money in child support from his other former marriage and a separate $10k/month for his teenage daughter, Shayla.