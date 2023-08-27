 
Sunday, August 27, 2023
'Stranger Things' star reveals 'how hard' it will be to say goodbye

Sunday, August 27, 2023

'Stranger Things' star reveals 'how hard' it will be to say goodbye

Stranger Things is coming to an end with the last season, and each cast member is differently registering the long emotional journey conclusion.

Joe Kerry, who played Steve Harrington, is one of the actors who is not ready to say goodbye to the hit show.

During an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, the 31-year-old said, "It does feel like it's time. It won't be easy for it to end," adding, "I mean, I owe my whole career to being on that show and all the opportunities that I had since are because of that show."

He added, "So it's very convoluted. There's a sense of relief, there's a sense of sadness. I guess my goal is to just really soak it up as much as I can while we're doing it, and not take any of it for granted because it's been an amazing ride with such great people.

And then once it's done, move forward and try to just hold on to the joy that we had when we were making it….Everything has a beginning and a middle and an end. It'll be nice to have the end of this too."

Netflix’s critically acclaimed series last season was caught in the middle of Hollywood strikes as due to to these the filming of the series is in limbo.

Stranger Things 5, meanwhile, is projected to roll out in 2024 on Netflix.

