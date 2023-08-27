 
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Tyga Reacts as Blac Chyna seeks joint custody and child support

Rapper Tyga has responded to his former fiancée, model Blac Chyna's legal actions seeking joint custody and child support for their 10-year-old son, King Cairo. The news came to light on August 25th when The Shade Room posted about Chyna's court filing. In a swift rejoinder in the comments section, the Grammy-nominated artist, aged 33, retorted, "10 years later… nah… stick to ur schedule sat-mon."

Recent court documents obtained from The Blast reveal that Blac Chyna, aged 35, lodged a petition on July 24th to establish the parental relationship with Tyga and to secure joint legal and physical custody of their son, King Cairo. The model, whose legal name is Angela Renée White, outlined undisclosed details about their child's current living situation, focusing on what she believes would be in the "best interest of the child."

Regarding child support, Chyna's filing stipulates that the court could order child support and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party, though the exact sum she is requesting remains undisclosed.

Tyga's response prompted a simple "Lol" from Chyna on the same Instagram post. Their exchange drew significant attention from fans and public figures alike. Music Producer Ben Baller reacted with applause emojis to Tyga's comment, while boxer Abel Osundairo expressed his skepticism toward Chyna's actions. The former couple, who began their relationship in late 2011, welcomed their son, King Cairo, on October 16, 2012.

