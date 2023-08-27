Meghan Markle warned as she plans to return to Instagram

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been warned amid reports she can possibly return to social media platform Instagram and make millions per post.



According to reports, Meghan Markle, who wants return to Instagram after a three-year hiatus, is tipped to earn an estimated $1 million per post.

The Daily Mail, citing a source said, “Everyone in Hollywood is talking about the re-launch being imminent. Meghan has never made any secret of the fact she wants to return to Instagram."

Social media expert Eric Schiffer has predicted that Meghan's handle would quickly become one of the most followed accounts on Instagram.

Over earning from the account, Eric said, “You have celebrities like the Kardashians who can command $1 million and up for a single post promoting a product. There is no reason Meghan couldn’t be earning those sorts of fees.”

However the social media expert warned Meghan that she “has to be careful” so as to not be seen “hawking every product under the sun.”

He said, “She will align with quality brands and companies that are on point with her political and social beliefs.”