Sunday, August 27, 2023
Jackie Chan once made shocking admission about Kardashians: Watch

Jackie Chan is a well-known face around the globe. But the actor with such fame caused a hilarious frenzy by saying he did not know the equally famous, if not more, Kardashians family in a resurfaced interview clip.

Promoting his then-film The Foreigner, the Access Hollywood interviewer asked the martial arts legend to pick his favourite Kardashian.

What followed next split the internet as the veteran actor's response was loaded with bafflement and unintentional jest.

The host asked, “We’re going to have you name your favorite Kardashian. Who do you like?” The puzzled 69-year-old replied: “Kardashian? What do you mean Kardashian?”

When the interviewer pressed if he knew about the Kardashians, he responded: “No, I don’t know – is that English? “I’ve never heard them before!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackie is slated to lend his voice in the Kung Fu Panda 4

Moreover, the reports about Rush Hour 4 swirling that the veteran actor is again teaming with Chris Tucker to get back on the big screen. Both stars suggested that the project is in the pipeline.

