Meghan Markle to 'upset' like 'American' TV star if she returns to Instagram

Meghan Markle would make a huge mistake if she returns to Instagram, says an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who hinted a comeback to Instagram last month with her viral photo, is warned against ‘behaving’ like an American celebrity.

Edward Coram-James, CEO at GoUp, tells Express.co.uk why Meghan’s potential move is a wrong choice

“A British royal so flagrantly commercialising their position and behaving like an American reality TV star is bound to further imbed this national upset,” he said.

Mr James added: “Reputationally, reopening Instagram is yet another bad move in a long line of bad moves.

“Unless it is purely charitable work with no personal publicity or commercial incentive, anything she posts will open her up to more accusations of hypocrisy, attention seeking and abusing long and deeply held cultural traditions, as well as her position and titles,” she added.

“She will be aware of this,” Me James contined.

He said: “But, practically, she may feel that she has no choice. And, when you have a young family to feed and, most importantly, to protect, you often put pride aside and do what is practical, not necessarily what is right.”