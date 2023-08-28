 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle to 'upset' like 'American' TV star if she returns to Instagram

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 28, 2023

Meghan Markle would make a huge mistake if she returns to Instagram, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who hinted a comeback to Instagram last month with her viral photo, is warned against ‘behaving’ like an American celebrity.

Edward Coram-James, CEO at GoUp, tells Express.co.uk why Meghan’s potential move is a wrong choice

“A British royal so flagrantly commercialising their position and behaving like an American reality TV star is bound to further imbed this national upset,” he said.

Mr James added: “Reputationally, reopening Instagram is yet another bad move in a long line of bad moves.

“Unless it is purely charitable work with no personal publicity or commercial incentive, anything she posts will open her up to more accusations of hypocrisy, attention seeking and abusing long and deeply held cultural traditions, as well as her position and titles,” she added.

“She will be aware of this,” Me James contined.

He said: “But, practically, she may feel that she has no choice. And, when you have a young family to feed and, most importantly, to protect, you often put pride aside and do what is practical, not necessarily what is right.”

More From Entertainment:

Adele screams at security to 'leave her fan alone' at Vegas Residency: Watch

Adele screams at security to 'leave her fan alone' at Vegas Residency: Watch
Prince William's ‘ego-stroking’ is the ‘human personification of a Volvo’

Prince William's ‘ego-stroking’ is the ‘human personification of a Volvo’
Kanye West loves Bianca Censori can be 'moulded' as he desires video

Kanye West loves Bianca Censori can be 'moulded' as he desires
Hollywood mourns the loss of iconic actress Arleen Sorkin: Tributes pour in

Hollywood mourns the loss of iconic actress Arleen Sorkin: Tributes pour in
Meghan Markle still thinks professional failures are ‘just rotten luck’ video

Meghan Markle still thinks professional failures are ‘just rotten luck’
Meghan Markle tries to outshine ‘those stick in the mud’ Windsors

Meghan Markle tries to outshine ‘those stick in the mud’ Windsors
Adele scolds security for disturbing fan during Vegas gig

Adele scolds security for disturbing fan during Vegas gig

Prince Harry 'even more concerned' as Meghan wears stress patch video

Prince Harry 'even more concerned' as Meghan wears stress patch
‘Barbie’ to become highest grossing Warner Bros. film ever as it reaches $1.34B video

‘Barbie’ to become highest grossing Warner Bros. film ever as it reaches $1.34B
Dave Chappelle celebrates 50th birthday with Busta Rhymes, Pete Davidson, and more

Dave Chappelle celebrates 50th birthday with Busta Rhymes, Pete Davidson, and more

Meghan Markle leaves King Charles ‘counting on Hail Marys’ video

Meghan Markle leaves King Charles ‘counting on Hail Marys’
Stunning Sofia Vergara rocks wide-legged jeans for dinner at Cecconi’s

Stunning Sofia Vergara rocks wide-legged jeans for dinner at Cecconi’s