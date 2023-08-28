Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek spotted dining together

Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie recently stunned their fans as both acclaimed actresses were spotted together, accompanied by their kids, enjoying a meal together.



Angelina and Salma were spotted dining together at Nice Guy Saturday in Los Angeles. Salma was accompanied by her daughter Valentina, 16, and Angelina was in the company of her 19-year-old Pax as both families joined each other for an outing.

Salma was snapped kissing Pax during their meetup. Angelina and Salma became close friends after working together on Marvel's movie, Eternals, in which both played Superheroes, a couple of years ago.

According to TMZ, the pair is also working on a new film of their own, which is being directed by Angelina Jolie and starred by Salma Hayek. The movie is titled Without Blood. Salma has hailed Angelina as one of the best directors the actress has ever worked with.

Angelina is currently messed up in her ongoing divorce drama with Brad Pitt, and as per TMZ, Salma appears to be on Angelina's side.