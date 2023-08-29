HBO's most 'controversial' series faces the axe

One of the most controversial shows on HBO was put to an end after only one season, despite the streamer negating the same reports months earlier.

That is The Weekend's The Idol.

Marred by toxic workplace allegations and multiple production changes, the series was rolled out with much fanfare.

Meanwhile, the show became the town's talk for its saucy scenes but failed to win critics and audiences on its side.

An HBO spox revealed the cause of cancellation, "The Idol was one of HBO's most provocative original programs, and we're pleased by the strong audience response."

Adding, "After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We're grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work," per The Hollywood Reporter.

Many observers saw the axe coming, and conflicting statements of the series' stars on the show's future did not help either.

Interestingly, the streamer stood behind the divisive show after pointed criticism of the series' plot and nudity prompted outlets to report that The Idol may not see the renewal.

But HBO brushed off the speculations by publicly stating, "It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of 'The Idol' has been determined," adding, "It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night," the official account of the streamer tweeted.



