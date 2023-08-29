 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

HBO's most 'controversial' series faces the axe

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

HBOs most controversial series faces the axe
HBO's most 'controversial' series faces the axe 

One of the most controversial shows on HBO was put to an end after only one season, despite the streamer negating the same reports months earlier.

That is The Weekend's The Idol.

Marred by toxic workplace allegations and multiple production changes, the series was rolled out with much fanfare.

Meanwhile, the show became the town's talk for its saucy scenes but failed to win critics and audiences on its side.

An HBO spox revealed the cause of cancellation, "The Idol was one of HBO's most provocative original programs, and we're pleased by the strong audience response."

Adding, "After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We're grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work," per The Hollywood Reporter.

Many observers saw the axe coming, and conflicting statements of the series' stars on the show's future did not help either.

Interestingly, the streamer stood behind the divisive show after pointed criticism of the series' plot and nudity prompted outlets to report that The Idol may not see the renewal.

But HBO brushed off the speculations by publicly stating, "It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of 'The Idol' has been determined," adding, "It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night," the official account of the streamer tweeted.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle wants to be part of ‘peace talks’ between Prince Harry, King Charles video

Meghan Markle wants to be part of ‘peace talks’ between Prince Harry, King Charles
Pete Davidson is using horse tranquilizers: report

Pete Davidson is using horse tranquilizers: report
Prince Harry fronts ‘narcissism’ disguised as selflessness video

Prince Harry fronts ‘narcissism’ disguised as selflessness
Caitlyn Jenner to snub Kylie, Kendall in multimillion-dollar will amid estrangement

Caitlyn Jenner to snub Kylie, Kendall in multimillion-dollar will amid estrangement

Irina Shayk helps beau Tom Brady deal with post retirement ‘anxiety’

Irina Shayk helps beau Tom Brady deal with post retirement ‘anxiety’

Kate Middleton leaves Meghan Markle ‘worried’ with latest move video

Kate Middleton leaves Meghan Markle ‘worried’ with latest move
Miley Cyrus brother Trace regrets being part of ‘famous family’ amid toxic feud video

Miley Cyrus brother Trace regrets being part of ‘famous family’ amid toxic feud

Fans react as King Charles welcomes Prince Andrew to royal fold

Fans react as King Charles welcomes Prince Andrew to royal fold
Kanye West ‘lewd behaviour’ leads Italians to call for his arrest: ‘Zero class or respect’ video

Kanye West ‘lewd behaviour’ leads Italians to call for his arrest: ‘Zero class or respect’
Fans react as Kris Jenner's heavily-filtered video sparks controversy

Fans react as Kris Jenner's heavily-filtered video sparks controversy

Martha Stewart faces backlash for using a small iceberg to chill her cocktail

Martha Stewart faces backlash for using a small iceberg to chill her cocktail
Prince Harry refuses to meet King Charles for ‘peace talks’ due to Meghan Markle? video

Prince Harry refuses to meet King Charles for ‘peace talks’ due to Meghan Markle?