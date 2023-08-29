 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Queen Camilla leaves Balmoral for London

Queen Camilla on Tuesday left Balmoral for London to take on her first solo engagement of the summer.

The Royal Family's Instagram account shared multiple pictures from her latest activity.

The Queen made a public appearance during a visit to Ealing to attend the 'Poetry Together' recital and tea party.

A statement issued on the official website of the royal family said: "The Queen has joined children and grandparents as they came together for a PoetryTogether recital and tea party at Fielding Primary School in London.

Launched by Gyles Brandreth in 2019, the Poetry Together initiative encourages children and the elderly to learn a poem by heart together, before sitting down to a cup of tea and slice of cake (or two!). 

Over 800 care homes and schools from around the UK have participated since its inception, and last year, schools in Greece, Romania, the UAE, Nigeria and the USA took part.

The Queen was also joined at the school by two special guests, Alice and The Mad Hatter, who presented guests with a Honey and Cream sponge cake, made at Buckingham Palace."



