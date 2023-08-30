 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Web Desk

Selena Gomez shares sweet pic of Brooklyn Beckham and sister Gracie: ‘My. Babies’

Web Desk

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Selena Gomez celebrated New Years eve with best friends Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham
Selena Gomez celebrated New Year's eve with best friends Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham

On Tuesday, Selena Gomez shared a sweet snap featuring her sister Gracie Teefey, 10, shaving Brooklyn Beckham’s head.

In the photo, Gracie can be seen holding clippers as she shaved Brooklyn’s head as he smiled.

“My. Babies,” Gomez wrote over the photo.

Gracie was seen wearing a pink Mean Girls top and silver wrist bangles as she kept her attention on the task at hand. Brooklyn, on the other hand, had his collection of tattoos on display, sitting shirtless while getting his hair trimmed.

Gomez’s mother, Mandy, and stepfather, Brian Teefey, welcomed Gracie in 2013. Despite the significant age gap between Gracie and Gomez, who was 20 years old when Gracie was born, the two seem to share a close bond, often appearing together on the Back To You singer’s social media.

In another Story post that has since been removed, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Brooklyn's wife, joined in on the head-shaving fun. The photo showed her with a smile, holding her hand to Brooklyn's neck as if she was helping shave the front part of his head using the clippers.

Nicola was also seen in the photos, both alongside her husband and in several other shots where she affectionately hugged little Gracie.

Gomez and the couple have developed a close friendship in recent years. In the past, the trio even celebrated the New Year together at a resort in Mexico.

"Fine calls us a throuple," Gomez captioned a photo of the three hugging at the time, as she added the hashtag, "forever plus one.”

