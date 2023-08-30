Dua Lipa introduces boyfriend Romain Gavras to her parents in Ibiza

Dua Lipa has marked a significant milestone in her relationship with Romain Gavras, as she introduced him to her parents during a recent visit to Ibiza.

The 28-year-old singer and her 42-year-old boyfriend shared a moonlit dinner at the renowned Juntos House restaurant. Joining them were Dua's parents, Anesa and Dukagjin, making it a special occasion.

Dua chose a sleeveless white midi dress that not only complemented her figure but also exuded a sensational aura for the evening. With her brunette locks cascading down her shoulders, she completed her look with a pair of stylish white shoes.

Romain Gavras, known for his work as a music video director, opted for a relaxed appearance, donning a dark green shirt. Additionally, he had a bandage neatly wrapped around one of his fingers.

Dua Lipa frequently shares moments with her parents on her social media platforms, reflecting the close bond she shares with them. She is the eldest among three siblings, with younger sister Rina, aged 22, and brother Gjin, aged 17, completing the family.

The singer's parents have a history intertwined with Kosovo and Bosnia, having lived there until 1992. The onset of the Bosnian War prompted them to relocate to London.

Dua's romantic journey with Romain began earlier this year, and their relationship has been flourishing ever since. The couple recently enjoyed a romantic getaway, which further solidified their bond.

Their first public appearance as a couple was in March, during the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show, where they were spotted leaving hand in hand.