The Weeknd visits Live Nation offices amidst 'The Idol' cancellation

Following the cancellation of his contentious HBO series "The Idol," The Weeknd was seen engaged in activities on a weekday.

The 33-year-old artist, hailing from Toronto, was observed paying a visit to the offices of Live Nation in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Despite the recent news about the termination of his show, which had been marred by controversy and received a lackluster response from both fans and critics, the singer seemed to be in good spirits.

The musician, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, was attired in a black t-shirt with a gold necklace adorning his neck during his public appearance.

For his outing at Live Nation, he chose to wear black Adidas sweatpants paired with white Nike sneakers.

The launch of "The Idol," a series co-created by the singer, took place in June. The show's debut occurred nearly two years after it was initially ordered for production. This came about after director Amy Seimetz left the project, and co-creator Sam Levinson assumed the role of primary director.

The cancellation of the series didn't catch many off guard, given the negative critical reception and the show's underwhelming viewership ratings.

Although a few cast members, including Da'Vine Joy Randolph, hinted at the possibility of a second season in various interviews, it has been reported by Deadline that the show's creative team had not outlined a multi-season storyline for the series.