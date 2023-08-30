Prince Louis' picture with Queen Elizabeth nominated for award

Prince Louis's picture with Queen Elizabeth has been nominated for the Photo of the Year at the Picture Editor Awards.

The photo was taken by photographer Samir Hussein during the Platinium Jubilee of the late monarch last year.

Prince Louis is the second son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the photographer wrote, "Really happy to have my photo of the Queen with Prince Louis nominated for the Photo of the Year at the Picture Editor Awards. A real honour to be recognised amongst such stunning images."

He requested his followers to vote for him as the winner would be chosen by the public.

Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 in September last year.

The royal family is preparing to pay tribute to the late monarch on her first death anniversary.



