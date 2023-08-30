 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William share exciting news after Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ release

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared an exciting news with first social media post hours after the release of Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries Heart of Invictus.

The royal couple reposted LTA’s tweet featuring Cameron Norrie after he and Andy Murray sailed into the second round of the US Open.

Andy Murray and Cameron sailed into the second round of the US Open with straight-sets wins on Tuesday as hopes for British success at the tournament got off to a promising start.

The photo was shared with caption, “Brits into Round 2 of the @usopen for the 1st time since 1977.”

Kate Middleton and William shared the exciting news after Harry’s Heart of Invictus was released on Wednesday.

Prince Harry apparently took a fresh dig at royal family in his new docuseries.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle also briefly featured in his new documentary and shared an emotional message.

